4 arrested over mugging of Italian citizen in Ctg; bag recovered

The police on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in the recent mugging of an Italian citizen in Chattogram city.

A handbag was recovered and the CNG auto-rickshaw used in the crime has been seized.

Md Rubel, 29, Nur Uddin Riaz, 32, Mohammd Mumin, 52, and Arafat Mia, 21, were arrested following intensive raids in Chawkbazar, Cinema Palace, railway station and Uttar Dhurung areas of Fatikchari, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Kotwali Zone AC Atanu Chakraborty.

On 2 January, Italian citizen photographer Christina Gemma, 58, was mugged in front of Karnaphuli Tower in Chattogram city around 10:38pm.

The robbers, arriving in a CNG auto-rickshaw, intimidated Christina and snatched her handbag, containing two credit cards from an Italian bank, Tk30,000 in cash and one mobile phone. The incident was promptly reported to the Kotwali police station.