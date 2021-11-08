38 gold bars worth Tk3.5 crore seized at Sylhet airport, 1 held

Customs officials have detained a passenger and seized 6.15kg gold worth around Tk3.5 crore from Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

The arrestee is Parendra Das, a returnee from Dubai and hailing from Nazirabad area of Moulvibazar upazila.

The seized gold includes 38 bars and a disc said Md Al Amin, deputy commissioner of Customs Excise and VAT Commissionerate confirming the matter.

The official said that the gold was seized after searching the luggage of Parendra.

According to customs sources, he landed at the airport on a flight of BG-248 of Biman Bangladesh Airline around 8am on Monday.

Members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) interrogated him over his suspicious movement at the airport. Later at one stage, he confessed about carrying gold bars.

Later, the customs official recovered the gold from a juicer machine which was kept inside his luggage.

Legal steps will be taken against the detainee, said the customs official.