38 gold bars Tk4.5cr found abandoned at Dhaka airport

The 38 gold bars seized in the early hours of Wednesday, 3 July 2024, had been deposited at Dhaka Customs House. Photo: BSS

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) today (3 July) seized 38 pieces of gold bars weighing 4.42 kilograms in an abandoned state after searching a plane at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

The estimated market value of the recovered gold bar is around Tk4.5 crore, sources said.

"A flight of Salam Airlines [OV-497] landed in Dhaka from Muscat, the capital of Oman around 5:30am. After rummaging through the aircraft, two heavy objects wrapped in black tape were found abandoned in the baggage cabin above Seat No 2 [D-E-F] of the aircraft," said CIID circle Assistant Director Pradeep Kumar Sarkar.

Later, 38 gold bars were found by cutting the black tape, he said.

He said it was possible to stop this shipment of gold due to the vigilance of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Circle Airport A-Shift.

Sarkar said the seized gold had been deposited at Dhaka Customs House.