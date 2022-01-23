38 domestic workers tortured, killed last year: BILS

Thirty-eight domestic workers were tortured or killed across the country last year, according to a survey of the Bangladesh Institute of Labor Studies (BILS).

Of them, 12 were killed, 24 were injured, and two others committed suicide. Most of the victims were between 10-50 years of age.

The organisation conducted the survey on the basis of reports published in various national dailies, said a press release.

According to the survey, of the dead, four domestic workers were murdered brutally and eight others died under mysterious circumstances.

Of the injured, 15 were tortured physically, five were stabbed, three were raped, another was sexually assaulted, while another committed suicide after being raped.

Three domestic workers were killed outside their workplaces.

BILS said, of all domestic workers working across the country, including in Dhaka, more than 95 % are female.

The organisation prepared the data on the basis of media reports, but the actual scenario is very serious, because many tortured workers were forced to settle for money in the face of pressure from influential home owners.

The 'Suniti' project of Bils and the Domestic Workers' Rights Network Bangladesh (DWRN) have demanded exemplary punishment of guilty parties in these incidents of torture of domestic workers, and have demanded compensation for tortured victims.

A cell to monitor the latest situation is in the making to help take action against persons engaging in the abuse of domestic workers, to contact victims through trade unions, and to provide overall support to victims, the organisation says.

To prevent the torture of domestic workers, BILS urged the government to implement the Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy-2015 and to take legal action after investigating incidents of torture of domestic workers.

It strongly urged the government to enact a law to protect domestic workers and ensure exemplary punishment of the guilty, and to build awareness about the matter.

In 2020, a total of 44 domestic workers were subjected to various forms of torture in Bangladesh. Of them, 20 people were killed, including 12 mysterious deaths.