34-year-old man sued of raping woman in Dhaka's Kalyanpur

Crime

UNB
07 July, 2023, 12:50 pm
07 July, 2023, 12:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A 34-year-old man was sued in a case filed for raping an 18-year-old girl in Dhaka's Kallyanpur area on Thursday.

The victim filed the case against Akash at Mirpur Model Police Station.

Mahmudul Hasan, sub-inspector (SI) of Mirpur Model Police Station, said she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for examination on Thursday night.

Quoting the victim, the SI said, the girl used to work as a domestic help in a house in the Kalyanpur area for almost three years.

She accused Akash, the son of the landlord, of forcibly raping her on various occasions.

Unable to bear all the torture, she first fled the house and went into hiding, and later filed a complaint in court through someone, said the police official.

According to the court's order, the case was filed at Mirpur Model Police Station, added the SI.

SI Mahmudul said efforts were ongoing to arrest the accused.

Bangladesh

rape

