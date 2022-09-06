32 hrs after attack on journo, no arrests made yet

Even though 32 hours have passed since the attack on journalists in Rajshahi, which was captured live on TV, no action has been taken against anyone despite a case being filed.

Members of law enforcement agencies say attempts are on to nab those involved.

On Monday morning, ATN News reporter Bulbul Habib and cameraperson Rubel Islam were attacked during live broadcast on the premises of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) when they were on duty.

Office staffers attacked the duo while the two went to the head office of BMDA in Rajshahi to gather news.

At one stage, Executive Director Abdur Rashid entered the office, got down from the car and rushed towards them. He pushed them and asked others to beat the two up, before throwing them out of the BDMA compound.

Later, reporter Bulbul Habib filed a case against 10 unknown and seven named people, including the BMDA executive director Abdur Rashid, with Rajpara police station.

The other accused are BMDA treasurer Md Jiban, executive director's peon Salim (41), executive director's PA Nurul Islam (45), Ansar member Enamul (35), BMDA office peon Farooq (40) and driver Abdus Sabur (42).

In the case statement, Bulbul Habib mentioned that the BMDA treasurer led 16 people who attacked and abused them.

Meanwhile, their news camera was snatched and Rubel was hit on his head, leaving him with serious injuries.

Rubel has been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Besides, Bulbul was also punched and hit, leaving him with serious injuries to his hand.

Bulbul Habib said they were at the BMDA office to see if government officials were abiding by the government directive to reach office by 8am.

"We went there and started taking video footage from 8am. We never imagined that this would lead to such a large, organised attack. We were beaten for 10-15 minutes and then taken outside. We demand the maximum punishment for the perpetrators..

Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique said the case was under investigation.

"We are collecting video footage and case evidence from various locations. Besides, we are investigating who is behind this attack and why this attack happened. We will take legal action against those found guilty after investigation," he said.

Rajshahi Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil said such an attack on journalists in the compound of a government office is really unexpected and sad.

"As the district commissioner, I express my sorrow in this incident. Because such an incident should not have happened at all. Since this incident happened in a government office and BMDA officials are also communicating, we think that the Rajshahi city mayor, journalist leaders, BMDA and DC offices should resolve the issue based on mutual discussion."

Meanwhile, BMDA Chairman Begum Akhtar Jahan yesterday afternoon suspended treasurer Md. Jiban and driver Abdus Sabur suspended.