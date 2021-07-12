3 suspected Bangladeshi JMB terrorists held in Kolkata

The special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested three Bangladeshi nationals with suspected links with the terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), police said.

The three men have been identified as Naziur Rahman Pavel,30, Mekail Khan,30, and Rabiul Islam,22, police said in a press conference.

The police are trying to find out if the three men had plans to carry out a terror attack in Kolkata.

The suspects were living in a rented apartment at Haridevpur in the outskirts of Kolkata, said V Solomon Nesakumar, joint commissioner of police, STF.

The arrested men posed as traders and used to sell fruits and mosquito nets, police said.

"Militant literature and documents seized from the suspects prove their links with JMB. Fake identity cards were also seized. There is a diary that contains the names of Islamic State (IS) leaders," Nesakumar added.

"We have scrutinized their social media profiles. There is proof of their links with JMB terrorists," said Aparajita Rai, deputy commissioner of police, STF. "These men had links with Al Amin, the JMB leader based in Bangladesh," she added.

