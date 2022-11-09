3 more members of new militant group Jamatul Ansar held in N'ganj 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three more members of new militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from Signboard area of Narayanganj.

The arrestees are Abdul Hadi Sumon, 40, son of Abdur Rakib of Sunamganj's Jagannathpur, Abu Sayed Sher Mohammad,32, son of Abdus Sattar of Bogura Sadar and Md Roni Mia,29, son of late Khorshed Mia of Narayanganj.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's legal and media wing, revealed the information while briefing the media on Wednesday in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

With these, 29 members of the new militant outfit have been arrested so far, said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Tipped off, they were arrested in a drive conducted by RAB-11 and Detective Branch in the area on Tuesday night.

The elite force also seized some leaflets and books on radical views from the arrestees, Commander Moin said.

In 2019, 'Jamatul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya' (Jamatul Ansar of Eastern Hind) was formed.

Some leaders and activists of different levels of banned militant groups of Bangladesh including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansar Al Islam and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B), joined together to start the activities of this radical militant group, said the Rab official.