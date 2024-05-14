3 more members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya held in Dhaka: DB

Detectives have arrested three more members of militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya including its coordinator of greater Faridpur region from different parts of the capital.

With the latest arrests, 49 members of the militant group have been arrested so far.

The arrestees were Rana Sheikh Amir Hossain, Mashiur Rahman alias Milon Talukdar and Habibur Rahman.

Of them, Mashiur and Amir are leading the group while Habibur is a new member.

Tipped off, a team of DB police arrested them from Kalyanpur and Gabtoli areas of the city on Monday, said DB Chief and Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid on Tuesday.

Police also seized three smartphones, two button phones and some video clips of training from their possession.

Briefing reporters, the DB chief said those who were arrested used to take training from the Bawm community and sent money from Dhaka.

Out of 53 members of the new militant groups, 49 members have been arrested so far, he claimed.

The group is now collecting their new members, said the DB chief.

The arrestees will be interrogated, he said.