3 more arrested over Cumilla Jubo League leader murder; burqa-clad shooters identified: Police

Police have identified the burqa-clad shooters who recently gunned down Cumilla Jubo League leader Jamal Hussain.

They have also arrested three more people – Md Robi, 33, Md Shah Poran and Md Sumon Hossain, 27 – for their suspected involvement in the murder

Cumilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Mannan made the disclosure at a press briefing on Monday (8 April).

He said, "We have arrested three more people who are involved in the murder but not named in the case dockets.

"We have also seized the car used in the murder, a burqa and two pairs of canvas shoes."

The police official confirmed that all CCTV footage along the route from Gauripur Bazar to Titas, Jiarkandi, where the murder took place, has been analysed.

"Suman, the driver of the car used to transport the burqa-clad gunmen, was held from Narayanganj.

"We later seized the car and shoes, and a pair of trousers from his home in Chandina following his tip," he added.

Besides, the two other accused, Shah Poran and Robi, were arrested from Dhaka's Malibagh area.

Shah Poran contacted the suspects before and after the crime murder and assisted them in hiding, said the SP adding that Robi aided the suspects in escaping from the crime scene, and a burqa and hijab (niqab) were seized.

"Robi and Shah Poran have other cases filed against them," he said.

The SP said, "Many individuals are involved in this incident, and several names have surfaced during our investigation. We are not disclosing the identities of the three shooters for the sake of our investigation. Other law enforcement agencies are also working to identify those involved.

"We will seek remand for the ones that have been arrested so far."

Jamal Hossain, the joint convener of Titas Upazila Jubo League, was killed at Gouripur Bazar in Daudkandi of Cumilla on Sunday (30 April ) around 8pm.

Three burqa-clad men shot him dead. Jamal used to do business in the Gauripur market of nearby Daudkandi upazila. He lived in a rented house near the market.

The deceased's wife Popi Akhter filed a case at Daudkandi police station on Tuesday (2 May).

Before Jamal's murder, there were separate murders in Titas and Daudkandi's Gouripur market. Locals believe that all the murders are linked.