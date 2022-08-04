3 members of a gang arrested for cheating people online with profit lure

Crime

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

3 members of a gang arrested for cheating people online with profit lure

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 10:13 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested three members of a gang who allegedly deceived people, alluring them of high profits against online investments.

They were nabbed by conducting a raid in Barishal on Wednesday (3 August), Special Superintendent of Police SM Ashraful Alam told reporters at a press conference held at CID Headquarters in the capital's Malibagh area on Thursday (4 August).

The arrestees are Roni Khan, 32, Arju Akter, 27, and Tasnim Rahman, 25. They used to collect money from investors convincing them to invest in Silage Investment, an online website.

Police seized four mobile phones, three MFS agent numbers, several cheque books, and Tk1.28 lakh in cash.

Ashraful Alam said the trio used to collect money from investors through various agent numbers including bKash, Nagad and bank accounts promising them high profits.

They paid some profits on the onset and disabled the site after collecting a sizable amount.

They used to deposit the money to various accounts as per the direction of Dubai expats Sanzida and her husband Ashiq, who police suspect are the ring leaders of the gang.  

Police found evidence of about Tk4 crore deposited in the last 3-4 months to various bank accounts, from the seized phones, said Ashraful.

Law enforcers are investigating if they siphoned off money as well, said Ashraful.

Now the police have finally made the arrest acting on the allegations submitted to the cyber police centre of CID.

The victims also formed a human chain in front of the Press Club on 27 July.

Top News

online fraud / CID / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation