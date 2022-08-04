3 members of a gang arrested for cheating people online with profit lure

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has arrested three members of a gang who allegedly deceived people, alluring them of high profits against online investments.

They were nabbed by conducting a raid in Barishal on Wednesday (3 August), Special Superintendent of Police SM Ashraful Alam told reporters at a press conference held at CID Headquarters in the capital's Malibagh area on Thursday (4 August).

The arrestees are Roni Khan, 32, Arju Akter, 27, and Tasnim Rahman, 25. They used to collect money from investors convincing them to invest in Silage Investment, an online website.

Police seized four mobile phones, three MFS agent numbers, several cheque books, and Tk1.28 lakh in cash.

Ashraful Alam said the trio used to collect money from investors through various agent numbers including bKash, Nagad and bank accounts promising them high profits.

They paid some profits on the onset and disabled the site after collecting a sizable amount.

They used to deposit the money to various accounts as per the direction of Dubai expats Sanzida and her husband Ashiq, who police suspect are the ring leaders of the gang.

Police found evidence of about Tk4 crore deposited in the last 3-4 months to various bank accounts, from the seized phones, said Ashraful.

Law enforcers are investigating if they siphoned off money as well, said Ashraful.

Now the police have finally made the arrest acting on the allegations submitted to the cyber police centre of CID.

The victims also formed a human chain in front of the Press Club on 27 July.