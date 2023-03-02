3 killed, 1,107 hurt in political violence in Feb: HRSS

Crime

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:03 pm

Related News

3 killed, 1,107 hurt in political violence in Feb: HRSS

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:03 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Three people were killed and 1,107 injured in some 121 incidents of political violence in the month of February, according to a Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) report.

Most of the casualties were recorded from ruling party infightings and clashes centering Awami League's counter programmes against BNP's political rallies and silent marches, noted the report released on Thursday (2 March).

In its review of the human rights situation, the agency found that there were incidents of obstructions to peaceful assemblies, cases of disappearances by law enforcement agencies, political arrests, unlawful behavior by law enforcement officers, allegations of arrest and disappearance, attacks and arrests of journalists, killing and torture of innocent Bangladeshis by the BSF on the border, violence against women and lynching continue.

According to the report, 480 opposition party members were arrested by law enforcement agencies last month. Sixty-one cases were filed against opposition leaders and activists during this period with 1,365 people named and 4,085 others as unidentified. 

The report stated that 41 meetings and gatherings were obstructed in February which ended up in clashes. 

In February, 188 women and girl children fell victim to violence including rapes. Out of 70 rape cases, 13 women and children were gangraped and two were killed after violation. 

Also, 79 women and children faced sexual abuse, 44 of whom were children.

Three women were tortured to death for dowry, four were physically injured and one committed suicide.

In February, five were killed and seven injured in 10 incidents of lynching. 

Also, three Bangladeshi nationals were killed, two injured and five arrested in seven incidents of attacks by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

Bangladesh / Top News

political violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

8h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

54m | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

21h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

8h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod