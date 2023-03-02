3 killed, 1,107 hurt in political violence in Feb: HRSS

Three people were killed and 1,107 injured in some 121 incidents of political violence in the month of February, according to a Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) report.

Most of the casualties were recorded from ruling party infightings and clashes centering Awami League's counter programmes against BNP's political rallies and silent marches, noted the report released on Thursday (2 March).

In its review of the human rights situation, the agency found that there were incidents of obstructions to peaceful assemblies, cases of disappearances by law enforcement agencies, political arrests, unlawful behavior by law enforcement officers, allegations of arrest and disappearance, attacks and arrests of journalists, killing and torture of innocent Bangladeshis by the BSF on the border, violence against women and lynching continue.

According to the report, 480 opposition party members were arrested by law enforcement agencies last month. Sixty-one cases were filed against opposition leaders and activists during this period with 1,365 people named and 4,085 others as unidentified.

The report stated that 41 meetings and gatherings were obstructed in February which ended up in clashes.

In February, 188 women and girl children fell victim to violence including rapes. Out of 70 rape cases, 13 women and children were gangraped and two were killed after violation.

Also, 79 women and children faced sexual abuse, 44 of whom were children.

Three women were tortured to death for dowry, four were physically injured and one committed suicide.

In February, five were killed and seven injured in 10 incidents of lynching.

Also, three Bangladeshi nationals were killed, two injured and five arrested in seven incidents of attacks by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).