3 injured as Arsa members fire indiscriminately in Ukhiya Rohingya camp: Police

Crime

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 02:35 pm

Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox&#039;s Bazar. File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar. File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

At least three were injured as Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) members indiscriminately fired at people in a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar in the early hours of Sunday (7 May), police said. 

"Around 20-25 members of Arsa suddenly came and fired indiscriminately at the G1 block of Rohingya camp number 13 on Sunday morning. Later residents from the surrounding blocks gathered and chased them away," Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard. 

"Three Rohingyas were injured in the indiscriminate firing by the Arsa members. One of the Arsa members was caught by the camp residents. The mob beat him to death. Later Armed Police Battalion and Ukhiya Police came to the spot and the injured were admitted to the local hospital for treatment," he added. 

The identity of the slain Arsa member was not immediately identified. The body has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem, the police official further added. 

Armed Police Battalion personnel have been deployed in the area. 

The injured have been identified as Ramida Khatun, 55, wife of Hussain Ahmed and their two sons Mohammad Rafiq, 25 and Zubair, 18, of block no G1 of camp 13.

 

