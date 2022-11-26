3 Indians among 12 held for smuggling gold

Crime

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 11:13 pm

Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate has detained 12 people including three Indian nationals with 637 bhori of gold worth around Tk5 crore.

A team of the directorate arrested them from Chulkutia of South Keraniganj in Dhaka early Saturday (26 November), reads a press release. 

The arrestees are Rahat Khan (33), Mohsin Al Mahmud (29), Qazi Mamun (34) and Syed Amir Hossain (34), Shamim (23), Mamun (37), Bashir Ahmed Kamal (37), Mamun. Sarkar (37), and Atiqur Rahman Meena (42). 

According to seized passports, the Indian nationals are Nabi Hussain (46), Shahzada (47) and Mohammad Imran (37).
 

