3 held for stealing over Tk96 lakh from Binimoy

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested three members of a syndicate for embezzling more than Tk96 lakh from Binimoy, an Interoperable Digital Transaction Platform (IDTP).

The three arrestees - Md Golam Rabbani, Md Shamim Ahmed, and Ruhul Amin – were detained on Wednesday during raids conducted in Bogura, CID Chief Mohammad Ali Miah said today.

At the time, important documents along with a computer CPU, 14 mobile phone sets, many SIM cards, chequebooks, debit-credit cards and multiple registers of mobile financial services (MFS) were seized.

According to CID, the group used the Islami Bank Cellfin app to infiltrate Binimoy and managed to steal Tk96,74,257 from Bkash.

"Despite having no money in the CellFin App account of the fraudsters, the group managed to commit the digital fraud and transferred the amount to six Bkash accounts of the scammers between 10-17 November," the CID chief said while speaking in a press conference held at the CID headquarters in the capital.

"We have found the connection of three others in the incident," he added noting that an operation is underway to arrest them after which more details on the gang will be available.

On 13 November, Prime Minister's IT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy inaugurated Binimoy to enable money transactions across mobile financial services (MFS) and banks in the country.