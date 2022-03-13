3 hacked to death over ‘haha react’ on TikTok

Three people got stabbed to death and at least four others have been injured in a clash between two groups of young people over a 'haha react' on a TikTok post.

The incident took place at Aral village of Kapasia upazila in Gazipur on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Naeem, 19, Faruk Hossain, 20 and Robin, 15 – all hailed from the upazila's South Charpara village.

According to his relatives, Naeem, who would post videos on TikTok, got into an argument with a couple from a neighboring village who left a 'haha react' on one of his posts. Not only that, the couple allegedly threatened him over the phone.

At midnight, 10-12 people blind sighted and attacked Naeem when he was on his way back from a religious gathering in the Dakshingaon area of Kapasia.

The assailants first stabbed Naeem. Later, when Robin and Farooq came forward hearing his scream for help, they too got stabbed in the fight.

Locals took them to Manohardi Upazila Health Complex in Narsingdi, where Naeem and Farooq breathed their last on Sunday morning," said Kapasia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) AFM Nasim.

Robin could not survive the attack either, after the other two critically injured boys were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital this morning.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mosharraf Hossain Chowdhury, investigating officer of the case, confirmed that police are working to arrest those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, a case if being filed in this regard.