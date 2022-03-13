3 hacked to death over 'Facebook comment'

Three people were stabbed to death and at least four others were injured in a clash between two groups of young people over comments on a Facebook post.

The incident took place at Aral village of Kapasia upazila in Gazipur on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Naeem, 19, Faruk Hossain, 20 and Robin, 15 – all hailed from the upazila's South Charpara village.

"A commotion between the two groups at loggerheads broke out on Saturday night after youths from Gazipur's Kapasia protested a controversial Facebook post and made counter comments. At one point, it turned into a gory brawl that left 7-10 people injured," Kapasia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) AFM Nasim told Prothom Alo.

"The injured were admitted to Manohardi Upazila Health Complex in Narsingdi, where Naeem and Farooq breathed their last on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment," the OC added

After two critically injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital this morning, Robin passed away.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Mosharraf Hossain Chowdhury, investigating officer of the case, confirmed that police are working to arrest those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the filing of a case is underway in this regard.