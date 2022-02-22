3 arrested for swindling Tk50 lakh from slum dwellers 

Three members of a gang have been arrested for swindling over Tk50 lakh in the name of savings from 300 low-income people in various slum areas of Mirpur alluring them of loans.

Their clients include the disabled, beggars, housemaids and others depending on low-paying jobs.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the fraudsters, including the ringleader Faizullah, in an overnight raid in the capital's Mirpur area on Monday (21 February), said RAB-4 Commander (CO) Additional DIG Mozammel Haque at a press conference held at RAB Media Center at Karwan Bazar this afternoon.

He said that the group targeted the disabled, beggars, saloon workers, beauticians and footpath shopkeepers, and housemaids in various slum areas of Mirpur. They lured them of loans through field level workers and encouraged them to invest or open Deposit Pension Scheme (DPS) accounts in their fraudulent company named "Shibpur Micro Lending Co-operative Society Limited."

They collected savings from approximately 300 customers daily embezzling more than Tk50 lakh in the last five months.

The RAB-4 captain further said that Fayez Ullah passed SSC from a local school in Bhola. Later he came to Dhaka in 1992 to earn a living. He started construction work in Mirpur-14.

He then worked as a field officer in a financial institution in Kafrul from 2005 to 2018.

Fayez Ullah established Shibpur Small Business Association Limited in 2021.

However, he illegally changed the name of the association to "Shibpur Micro Lending Co-operative Society Limited".

The RAB official further said legal proceedings are underway against the duo.