3 arrested over harassment of indigenous woman by village matabbars in Naogaon

An indigenous woman was harassed in barbaric fashion in Naogaon, with her hair shaved by a priest and a round of humiliation in front of villagers after her husband brought allegations of extra marital affairs against her.

Three people were arrested on Tuesday morning after the woman filed a case in Badalgachi police station. The arrestees are Bimal Pahan, Subas Pahan, and Vabesh Chandra.

"We are trying to arrest other accused who are on the run including her husband, " said Atiar Rahman, Officer in-charge of Badalgachi Police Station.

The incident took place in the district's Badalgachi upazila's Gayeshpur Bashpara village on Monday around 9am. It was allegedly orchestrated by her husband and local community leaders known as Matabbar.

A local priest was summoned to the woman's house to 'purify' her by shaving her head in the presence of the villagers. She was subjected to the humiliating act, with her head shorn and whey (ghol) poured onto her scalp.

The woman told UNB, "The accusations against me are false. They harassed me in front of the whole village based on my husband's accusation."

The woman, a mother of two, had previously left her marital home to stay with her father after the accusations surfaced. However, after she returned, this shocking ritualistic punishment was given to reinstate her into her husband's house.

Govind Saha, a resident of the village, condemned the incident as an act of vengeance, and said, "Local influential leader Bimal Pahan is responsible for this. He and some other leaders (matabbar) passed the order. Such a punitive measure was unprecedented in our community."

Bimal Pahan couldn't be reached as his phone was switched off in police custody.

Shafiqul Islam Babu, a UP member of the area, said he promptly informed higher authorities.

Baudda Nath, president of an indigenous organization, said "It is deeply inhumane and unprecedented. We have never heard of this kind of incident in our community before."