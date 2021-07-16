3 arrested over gang rape in Bogura

Crime

TBS Report 
16 July, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 09:40 am

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Police have arrested 3 people over gang-raping a woman and filming the incident at gunpoint in Bogura's Rahimabad area. 

The arrestees are Arefin Abdullah, 25, and Nishat, sons of Abdul Mannan of Rahimabad area and Abdullah, 19, son of Shafiqul of Fulkot village. 

Another accused Rabbi is on the run. 

According to police and local sources, "the victim met Rabbi Hasan of Shahjahanpur about a year ago and then a relationship was built up between them. When, the woman came to Shahjahanpur last Tuesday to meet Rabbi, he took the woman to his friend Nishat's house. Then three young men named Firoz, Abdullah and Arefin went to the house and raped the victim at gunpoint there. Abdullah captured video during the incident".

Faisal Mahmud, Additional Police Super of Bogra Sadar Circle said, "The victim had a love affair with the main accused Rabbi. The woman was gang-raped while visiting him on Tuesday afternoon". 

The SP further said, "Three people have been arrested in the incident. The Rabbi is on the run. The case is in progress.
 

