3 arrested for fishing using poison in Sundarbans canals

Three fishermen have been arrested for using pesticides to catch fish in canals near the Sarankhola range of East Sundarbans.

They were arrested on Friday (3 March) during regular patrolling by forest guards in Bhola forest patrol outpost area.

The arrestees are – Asadul Mallik, 28, Mirazul Mallik, 32, and Nayeem Munshi, 35, all hailing from Madhya Sonatala village of Sarankhola upazila in Bagerhat.

In addition, fishing nets, a packet of poison and a boat were seized from them.

Md Asaduzzaman, officer of Sarankhola forest station in East Sundarbans, said that the forest guards saw a boat in the canal during regular patrolling from Ismail area of Sundarbans.

"At that time, three people were caught red-handed while fishing with poison in the canal," he said, adding that the arrested persons will be sent to the court after a case is filed under the Forest Act.