3 AL men arrested over attacking independent candidate's supporter in Rajshahi

Police have arrested three Awami League AL) leaders and activists in a case filed over attacking a supporter of an independent candidate in Rajshahi.

The arrestees are local AL leader Sakhawat Hossain Lion, 34, his brother Md Joy, 21, and joint convener of Maria Union Chhatra League Md. Russell, 22.

Mehedi Hasan, former president of Durgapur municipality unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, filed the case on Tuesday with Durgapur police ptation on behalf of independent candidate of Rajshahi-5 seat Obaidur Rahman.

Later Durgapur police arrested them on Wednesday.

According to the case statement, supporters of AL nominated candidate Abdul Wadud Dara beat up Abdur Razzak, a supporter of the independent candidate ,while he was hanging posters of Obaidur at Maria Saiful Mor in Durgapur upazila around 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

Awami League leader Sakhawat Hossain Lion and his brother, along with their cohorts, carried out the attack when the independent candidate's supporters were hanging banners, said locals.

Later, locals rescued the severely injured Abdur Razzak and rushed him to a hospital. He was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Durgapur police station, said a case was filed with the police station in connection with the attack on the supporters of an independent candidate by supporters of the AL-nominated candidate.