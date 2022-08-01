295 girls and women were victims of torture in the country in July

In July, 295 women and girls were victims of violence across the country. Among them, 73 including 48 girls were victims of rape, said a report published by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad yesterday.

According to the report, out of 295 victims of torture, 147 were aged below 18 years and 148 were women aged above 18.

Ten girls and nine women were gang-raped in July. One girl and two women were killed after rape, while one girl committed suicide after becoming a victim of rape. Besides, nine girls and four women escaped attempts of rape, said the report.

The report also said eight girls and three women were sexually assaulted in July. Eight girls and one woman were victims of eve teasing. Moreover, two women and four girls were trafficked that month.

Besides, 16 women were tortured for dowry. Among them, five were killed. Eighteen including seven girls were victims of physical abuse. Six women were victims of domestic violence. Two female domestic workers were tortured and one of them was killed.

According to the report, 42 including nine girls were killed due to various reasons in the last month.

Moreover, one woman and one girl escaped murder attempts. Twenty-seven people including eight girls died mysteriously.

Eleven women and six girls committed suicide last month. Four of these victims committed suicide due to encouragement and provocation.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu said the report was prepared based on the news published in 13 daily newspapers archived in the Central Legal Aid Sub-Council of the organisation.