295 girls and women were victims of torture in the country in July

Crime

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

295 girls and women were victims of torture in the country in July

Ten girls and nine women were gang-raped last month

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 09:19 pm
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Representational image. Illustration: Collected

In July, 295 women and girls were victims of violence across the country. Among them, 73 including 48 girls were victims of rape, said a report published by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad yesterday.

According to the report, out of 295 victims of torture, 147 were aged below 18 years and 148 were women aged above 18.

Ten girls and nine women were gang-raped in July. One girl and two women were killed after rape, while one girl committed suicide after becoming a victim of rape. Besides, nine girls and four women escaped attempts of rape, said the report.

The report also said eight girls and three women were sexually assaulted in July. Eight girls and one woman were victims of eve teasing. Moreover, two women and four girls were trafficked that month.

Besides, 16 women were tortured for dowry. Among them, five were killed.  Eighteen including seven girls were victims of physical abuse. Six women were victims of domestic violence. Two female domestic workers were tortured and one of them was killed.

According to the report, 42 including nine girls were killed due to various reasons in the last month.

Moreover, one woman and one girl escaped murder attempts. Twenty-seven people including eight girls died mysteriously.

Eleven women and six girls committed suicide last month. Four of these victims committed suicide due to encouragement and provocation.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu said the report was prepared based on the news published in 13 daily newspapers archived in the Central Legal Aid Sub-Council of the organisation.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mahila Parishad / rape / Torture / women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles during Ukraine-Russia conflict on a road outside the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Winter is coming and Russia is inviting you north of the Wall

57m | Panorama
Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

9h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

9h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

Apple-1 prototype up for auction

37m | Videos
How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

How industrial sector suffering from dollar, power crisis

1h | Videos
Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

3h | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT