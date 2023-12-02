2.60 lakh yaba pills, 1.05 kg crystal meth seized in Cox’s Bazar
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in separate drives seized 2.60 lakh yaba pills and 1.05 kg of crystal meth in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar district.
Tipped off, a team of BGB-2 conducted a drive along the Naf River and challenged four people, carrying four sacks, around 7:45 pm on Friday, said Commander of Teknaf Battalion (BGB-2) Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed.
Later, the BGB members seized two lakh yaba pills from the sacks.
In another incident, the same BGB team challenged a man while crossing Jaliapara.
Later, the BGB men seized 1.059 kg of crystal meth and 60,000 pieces of yaba pills from a plastic bag.
However, none was arrested as the smugglers managed to flee the scene.