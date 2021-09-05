249 brokers jailed for harassing service seekers at govt offices

Crime

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 10:28 pm

Related News

249 brokers jailed for harassing service seekers at govt offices

RAB detained 500 brokers during the coordinated drives at various hospitals, BRTA offices across the country.

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 10:28 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The mobile courts assisted by the Rapid Action Battalion on Sunday jailed 249 people for different terms for harassing and deceiving service seekers at various government offices in different districts.

RAB detained 500 brokers for allegedly harassing people during 68 coordinated drives in hospitals, passport offices, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) offices across the country and 249 of them were jailed.

The mobile courts also fined 248 detainees Tk9 lakh, RAB officials said.

RAB's legal and media wing director Khandaker Al-Moin said they have been receiving complaints that service seekers are getting harassed in different government departments including hospitals, land registry, BRTA, passport offices.

"We have decided to conduct countrywide coordinated raids to check the harassment and deceptions," the RAB officer said.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Rangpur Medical College Hospital, were among major institutions where Rab officials conducted drives.

A mobile court assisted by RAB-3 on Sunday jailed 30 brokers for different terms with a maximum one month in prison for deceiving patients at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and taking them to private hospitals with a promise of better treatment at a minimum cost.

The RAB-3 with an executive magistrate conducted the drive at the hospital for hours and detained 45 people from there and 30 of them were sentenced.

The brokers were allegedly cheating patients and their relatives coming to the hospital from across the country for treatment, said Palash Kumar Bosu, an executive magistrate, who led the raid

The brokers used to allure patients coming to the DMCH with a promise to provide them better treatment at a lower cost and then take them to substandard and unauthorised hospitals, Palash added.

He further said RAB will conduct drives against substandard hospitals.

Bangladesh / Top News

Broker / detained / harassment / government office

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

3h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

3h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

4h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places