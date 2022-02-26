22 arrested over killing of five family members in Bandarban

Police arrested 22 people over the murder of five people of the same family in Ruma upazila of the district last night.

They were arrested following a special operation last night, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammad Abul Qasim Chowdhury, told BSS.

They were sent to the district court this morning, he said.

On the night of February 24, Lakrui Mro was hacked to death along with his four sons by their rivals at Abu Para under Galengar union of the upazila.

After the killing, five bodies were dumped in a deep ditch in the forest near Abu Para for disappearance.

Police and local sources said Lakrui Mro's family had a land-related dispute with the neighbours for a long time that led to the gruesome murders.

Ruma police recovered the bodies and brought them to the police station on Friday afternoon.

Hypoy Mro, wife of deceased Lakrui Mro, filed a case with Ruma Police station in this connection.