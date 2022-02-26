22 arrested over killing of five family members in Bandarban

Crime

BSS
26 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

22 arrested over killing of five family members in Bandarban

BSS
26 February, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 04:53 pm
22 arrested over killing of five family members in Bandarban

Police arrested 22 people over the murder of five people of the same family in Ruma upazila of the district last night.

They were arrested following a special operation last night, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammad Abul Qasim Chowdhury, told BSS.

They were sent to the district court this morning, he said.

On the night of February 24, Lakrui Mro was hacked to death along with his four sons by their rivals at Abu Para under Galengar union of the upazila.

After the killing, five bodies were dumped in a deep ditch in the forest near Abu Para for disappearance.

Police and local sources said Lakrui Mro's family had a land-related dispute with the neighbours for a long time that led to the gruesome murders.

Ruma police recovered the bodies and brought them to the police station on Friday afternoon.

Hypoy Mro, wife of deceased Lakrui Mro, filed a case with Ruma Police station in this connection.

Bangladesh / Top News

5 killed / Killed in Bandarban / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

3h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

6h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

7h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

1h | Videos
Fighting reaches Kyiv streets

Fighting reaches Kyiv streets

1h | Videos
Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

2h | Videos
Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused