21 sued over Cumilla councillor killing, one held

A case has been filed against over 20 people in connection with the murder of Cumilla City Corporation ward-17 Councillor Syed Mohammad Sohel.

Councillor Sohel's brother Syed Mohammad Roman filed the case with Kotwali Model Police Station at 1am on Wednesday mentioning the names of 11 people and 8-10 unidentified people.

Kamal Krishna Dhar, inspector of the police station, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"Drive is underway to arrest the killers," said the official.

Meanwhile, Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested one of the main accused in connection with the murder from Comilla Medical College Hospital.

The arrestee is Sumon, 4 no accused in the murder case, according to RAB-11.

Syed Mohammad Sohel and one of his aides Haripad Saha were shot dead at the councillor's office in the city on Monday (22 November).

The murder by a group of seven to eight masked killers has created unrest all over the country.

Five more people were also shot during the attack.



