21 sued over councilor murder in Cumilla

Crime

TBS Report 
24 November, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 12:53 pm

Of the 21, 11 are known, 10 unknown

A total of 21 people have been sued in connection with the city corporation councilor Syed Mohammad Sohel murder in Cumilla. 

Syed Muhammad Rumon, brother of victim Sohel, filed the lawsuit with Kotwali Model police station Tuesday night, over the murder incident in which a ruling party activist name Haripad Shaha, 60, was also killed. 

The case mentioned 11 names and 10 unknown, while Shah Alam from Sujanagar was made prime accused. Others accused are: Sohle, son of Shah Alam, Sabbir, son of Rafiq Mia, Sumon, of Kanu Mia, Sajon of Kakon Mia, Rocky of Anwar Hossain, Alam of Janu Mia, Ziasan of Noor Ali, Masum of Majil Mia, Saymon of Shamsul Haque, Rony of Kanai Mia. 

Among them, a team of the Rapid Action Battalion meanwhile arrested Sumon, who was a member of Cumilla City Awami League, and president of Ward Awami League committee. 

"Only one arrest has been made, and we are trying to detain others as early as possible," said Cumilla Superintendent of Police Md Farooq Ahmed.

Councilor Sohel and Haripad Shaha were killed at rod-cement shop named 'Three-Star Enterprise' at Pathariapara area of the Cumilla City Corporation at around 4:30 pm last Monday. Sohel was found shot dead, having 9 bullets on different parts of his body.

"All the accused were involved in the narcotics trade. They became aggressive after the councilor hindered their illegal trading. As a result, the accused killed him while he was sitting in the rod-cement shop. The killers were in black dress," the case-document reads.

"Haripad Saha was fired while coming to save Sohel," it added. 

