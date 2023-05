Customs officials recovered 204 gold bars weighing 23.66kg from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

According to customs officials, BG-122 flight of Biman Bangladesh from Muscat landed in Dhaka airport at 11:30am.

Acting on a tip-off, a customs team surrounded the aircraft on the runway and recovered the gold bars from the cargo hold.

Estimated value of the seized gold is Tk25 crore, said customs officials.