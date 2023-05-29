20 gold bars worth Tk1.74 crore seized from three passengers in Benapole

Crime

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

20 gold bars worth Tk1.74 crore seized from three passengers in Benapole

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 01:50 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Customs detectives have recovered and seized total 20 gold bars concealed in the rectums of three India-bound passengers at the Benapole checkpost.

The three individuals – Md Habib, 37, Mohiuddin, 36, and Roni Ahmed, 44 – were arrested at around 8am on Monday (29 May).

Shaikh Arefin Zahedi, the deputy director of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate's (CIID) Benapole unit, revealed that they received confidential information regarding an attempted large-scale gold smuggling operation through the Benapole checkpost by Bangladeshi passport holders.

Acting on the tip-off, monitoring efforts were strengthened at the checkpost's immigration section. 

Subsequently, the three suspects were intercepted and interrogated after passing through the passenger terminal of the checkpost. 

Initially, they admitted to carrying 20 pieces of gold, weighing 2.32kg. The estimated current market value of the seized gold is some Tk1.74 crore.

The confiscated gold would be handed over to the government treasury, ensuring proper legal procedures are followed in this case, Arefin Zahedi added.

 

Top News

Gold seized / Benapole

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

3h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

4h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

1h | TBS World
Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

21h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

1d | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration