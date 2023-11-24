20 BNP men arrested in Chattogram

Crime

UNB
24 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 10:57 am

Related News

20 BNP men arrested in Chattogram

BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram took out protest rallies and blocked roads in different parts of the city on Thursday (November 23) demanding the resignation of the government and the cancellation of the announced election schedule.

UNB
24 November, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 10:57 am
Map: UNB
Map: UNB

Police on Thursday arrested at least 20 BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram during a nationwide 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and other like-minded opposition parties.

A press release of the city BNP unit said that during the day-long peaceful protest, 20 leaders and activists were arrested from different areas of the metropolis and the district.

BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram took out protest rallies and blocked roads in different parts of the city on Thursday (November 23) demanding the resignation of the government and the cancellation of the announced election schedule.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Emdadul Haque Badsha, organising secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Jubo Dal, is among the arrestees.

He was arrested from outside of the Parkview Hospital in Katalganj of the city this evening, Manjur Quader Manjur, officer-in-charge (OC) of CMP's Chawkbazar Police Station, confirmed.

Earlier, BNP president Mosharof Hossain Dipati was arrested from Halishahar area of the city.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

46m | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

2h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

15h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

13h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

14h | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

16h | TBS Economy