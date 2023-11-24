20 BNP men arrested in Chattogram

Police on Thursday arrested at least 20 BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram during a nationwide 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and other like-minded opposition parties.

A press release of the city BNP unit said that during the day-long peaceful protest, 20 leaders and activists were arrested from different areas of the metropolis and the district.

BNP leaders and activists in Chattogram took out protest rallies and blocked roads in different parts of the city on Thursday (November 23) demanding the resignation of the government and the cancellation of the announced election schedule.

Emdadul Haque Badsha, organising secretary of Chattogram Metropolitan Jubo Dal, is among the arrestees.

He was arrested from outside of the Parkview Hospital in Katalganj of the city this evening, Manjur Quader Manjur, officer-in-charge (OC) of CMP's Chawkbazar Police Station, confirmed.

Earlier, BNP president Mosharof Hossain Dipati was arrested from Halishahar area of the city.