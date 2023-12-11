20 BNP, Jamaat leaders imprisoned in decade-old cases

Crime

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 06:56 pm

Related News

20 BNP, Jamaat leaders imprisoned in decade-old cases

Ten people were sentenced to three years in jail, while the remaining received a 2.5-year term.

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 06:56 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Twenty leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat have been sentenced to various jail terms in two separate cases filed a decade ago.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam on Monday sentenced 10 BNP and Jamaat members to 2.5 years in jail in a subversive case filed at the Paltan police station ten years ago, Public Prosecutor Sheikh Shariful Islam confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The convicted individuals include Dhaka Metropolitan South Jamaat Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud, BNP Swechasebak Secretary Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan Jewel, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Islam Maznu, and Jubo Dal leaders Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam, Md Ershadul, Jonayed, Abdul Quader Khandaker, Md Dulal Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir Raushan, and Mizanur Rahman Tipu.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In another case filed with Tejgaon police station a decade ago, 10 BNP men, including Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam Nirob and Dhaka City Corporation's former councilor Anweruzzaman, were sentenced to three years' imprisonment.

The remaining convicts are Lutfur Rhaman, Shahin alias Gandu Shahin, Tariqul Islam alias Jhantu, Aminul Islam Jakir, Golam Kibria Shimul, Billal Hossain, Shahidul Islam, and Zakir Hossain.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan announced the verdict today.

Saiful and Anwer, among the convicts, were present in court.

The court issued an arrest warrant against the remaining eight who are currently on the run.

According to the case statement, a taxi driver named Babul was heading to Karwan Bazar with three passengers from Mohakhali on 26 March 2013, around 7:30 pm. When he reached in front of Wasa Bhawan in Karwan Bazaar around 8 pm, some people stopped his vehicle, poured petrol on it, and set it on fire.

Taxi driver Babul filed a case at Tejgaon police station regarding this incident.

After investigating the case, Tejgaon police station Sub-Inspector Mahbubur Rahman filed the charge sheet on 14 August 2014.

Bangladesh / Top News / Politics

BNP-Jamaat / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

4h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

4h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

2h | TBS Round Table
Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

2h | TBS Round Table
Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

3h | Tech Talk
Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

6h | Tech Talk