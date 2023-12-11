20 BNP, Jamaat leaders imprisoned in decade-old cases

Twenty leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat have been sentenced to various jail terms in two separate cases filed a decade ago.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam on Monday sentenced 10 BNP and Jamaat members to 2.5 years in jail in a subversive case filed at the Paltan police station ten years ago, Public Prosecutor Sheikh Shariful Islam confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The convicted individuals include Dhaka Metropolitan South Jamaat Secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud, BNP Swechasebak Secretary Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan Jewel, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Islam Maznu, and Jubo Dal leaders Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam, Md Ershadul, Jonayed, Abdul Quader Khandaker, Md Dulal Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir Raushan, and Mizanur Rahman Tipu.

In another case filed with Tejgaon police station a decade ago, 10 BNP men, including Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam Nirob and Dhaka City Corporation's former councilor Anweruzzaman, were sentenced to three years' imprisonment.

The remaining convicts are Lutfur Rhaman, Shahin alias Gandu Shahin, Tariqul Islam alias Jhantu, Aminul Islam Jakir, Golam Kibria Shimul, Billal Hossain, Shahidul Islam, and Zakir Hossain.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan announced the verdict today.

Saiful and Anwer, among the convicts, were present in court.

The court issued an arrest warrant against the remaining eight who are currently on the run.

According to the case statement, a taxi driver named Babul was heading to Karwan Bazar with three passengers from Mohakhali on 26 March 2013, around 7:30 pm. When he reached in front of Wasa Bhawan in Karwan Bazaar around 8 pm, some people stopped his vehicle, poured petrol on it, and set it on fire.

Taxi driver Babul filed a case at Tejgaon police station regarding this incident.

After investigating the case, Tejgaon police station Sub-Inspector Mahbubur Rahman filed the charge sheet on 14 August 2014.