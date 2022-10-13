2 university students arrested for raping beautician in Dhaka 

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 07:37 pm

2 university students arrested for raping beautician in Dhaka 

Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

Police have arrested two university students in connection with the rape of a beautician after calling her for home service at an apartment in Dhanmondi.

According to police, arrestees Riyad and Yasin Hossain Siam confessed to raping the woman, who is reportedly five months pregnant.

In a press conference on Thursday (12 October), Tejgaon division Deputy Commissioner of Police HM Azizul Haque said the duo was arrested today after the victim's husband filed a case against four people with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on Wednesday night.

Police are working to arrest the other two accused in the case, he said.

An unknown woman called the beautician on Tuesday for an at-home makeover. When she reached there, three men raped her at gunpoint, the police officer said citing the victim.

Police also said the woman was raped at Riyad's apartment, who had the house to himself as his parents were not home at the time. 

The victim has been admitted to the one-stop-crisis centre at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
 

