2 sued under DSA for derogatory FB posts on mayor Taposh during New Market clash 

Two persons have been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for spreading misinformation about Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh during recent clashes at Dhaka's New Market.

The accused are - Md. Rakibur Rahman Fahim and Tazuddin Ahmed (Rasel).

Mayor Taposh's personal assistant Monirul Islam filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on Thursday.

He said, the accused Facebook users gave posts with derogatory remarks on the mayor.

Shopkeepers and employees of New Market clashed with the students of Dhaka College on 18 April midnight.

The clash lasted for about two and a half hours. After that, the situation came under control at night, but the clashes started again the next morning, which continued till evening. More than 50 people from both sides were injured in sporadic clashes.

Two persons - a courier staff and a salesman- died after sustaining injuries in the clashes. Police filed two cases as plaintiffs over the incident.

A total of 1,200 people, including traders, employees and students of Dhaka College, have been accused in the two cases.

Besides, Nahid's father Nadeem Hossain and Mursalin's brother Nur Mohammad have filed two murder cases with the New Market police station.