2 stabbed to death in Chattogram

Two persons were stabbed to death after a clash broke out over an incident involving a woman in Chattogram's Pahartali area on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Masum, 30, Sabuj, 20.

"We were informed by Chattogram Medical College Hospital. A team has been sent to the spot of the incident. Another team has been dispatched to CMCH," said Rojina Aktar, officer-in-charge of Pahartali Police Station

Meanwhile, tensions remained high in the Pahartali neighbourhood following the incident.