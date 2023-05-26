2 smugglers with rare birds arrested in Ctg

Police on Friday arrested two smugglers and recovered four rare species of "Raj Dhanesh" birds from their possession at Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram.

The arrestees were identified as Salim, 52, hailing from Chakaria Upazila of Cox's Bazar and Mizanur Rahman, 42, from Sarankhola Upazila of Bagerhat.

The smugglers were arrested in separate operations in the early hours of Friday, said a press release on Friday evening.

The arrested smugglers were sent to jail for six months under Section 34 of the Wildlife Conservation and Safety Act 2012, when they were produced before the mobile court of Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Banshkhali upazila and Executive Magistrate Khondkar Mahmudul Hasan.

The mobile court also ordered to release the recovered Raj Dhanesh birds to Chattogram Zoo.

Chattogram's Anwara Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Kamrul Islam Sumon, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banshkhali Police Station Kamal Uddin, Inspector Mohammad Solaiman and the range officer of Jaldi Sanctuary Range and the officer in charge of Banshkhali Ecopark Anishuzzaman Sheikh were present at the mobile court.