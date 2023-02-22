2 smugglers held with 35 gold bars in Jashore

The Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has arrested two smugglers along with 35 pieces of gold bars worth around Tk 4 crore from Jashore's Rudrapur border, reads a BGB media release.

Acting on a tip-off, on 22 February, the captain of BGB Khulna Battalion came to know that a consignment of gold could be smuggled from Bangladesh to India through the Rudrapur border of Sharsha Upazila of Jashore.

The arrestees are Md Yakub Ali, 30, and Md Atiyar, 45, both hailing from Jashore's Sharsha.

A special patrol team of the battalion headquarters under the leadership of the battalion commander, Lt Col Mohammad Tanvir Rahman conducted an operation and arrested the smugglers, seizing 35 gold bars weighing 4.09kg.

The BGB patrol saw four people from a white sedan and a motorcycle gathering at Rudrapur's Bilpara.

When the BGB patrols suspected the said persons, the BGB patrols chased them. At that time, two people ran away after realising the presence of BGB officials.

Upon primary interrogation, the arrestees said they wanted to smuggle the gold bars into India through the Rudrapur border area.

Necessary legal action in this regard is under process, adds the media release.