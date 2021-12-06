2 robbers killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

Two suspected robbers were killed in a reported gunfight with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Cox's Bazar's Chakaria early Monday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The gunfight took place in Purba Bheula area under the upazila early in the morning, said Major Sheikh Yousuf Ahmed, CPC commander of RAB-15.

On information that a gang of robbers was taking preparation for robbery, a team of elite force conducted the drive, said the RAB official.

Sensing their presence, the robber gang opened fire on them, forcing them to retaliate, triggering the gunfight.

After the gunfight, the RAB team recovered two bodies and detained two other robbers.

The team recovered three local arms, six bullets and four cartridges from the spot, added the official.