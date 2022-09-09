2 policemen injured after being shot by drug traders in Brahmanbaria

Two policemen were injured in Brahmanbaria Nabinagar upazila after being shot by drug traders on Thursday (8 September).

The incident took place in Nurjahanpur village of Barikandi union of the upazila.

The injured are Nabinagar police station Inspector (Investigation) Mohammad Sohail and Sub-Inspector (SI) Roni Sore Rana.

The two drug traders, Mannaf and his son, Shipon, have several cases against them, said Nabinagar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Saifuddin Anwar.

Mannaf launched an attack on the police to rescue Shipon when he was arrested in a raid on Thursday night, he said.

At one point, their accomplices opened fire on the police and Shipon escaped during the commotion.

In this incident, bullet splinters hit Sohail's hand and Roni's head, said OC Saifuddin.

They were rushed to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex. Later, Roni was transferred to Comilla Medical College Hospital.

"A case has been filed over the incident. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused," added the police official.