2 jailed, fined in N'ganj over illegal gas connections

A Narayanganj court sentenced two men to one year of rigorous imprisonment and fined each Tk10,000 for having illegal gas connections in their buildings.

After hearing a case filed by the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1, on 29 February, handed down the verdict.

In default of the fine, they will have to serve two more months' jail term, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The convicts – Md Altaf Hossain and Md Arif Hossain – are residents of the Ramarbagh and Kutubpur areas of Fatullah upazila.

Titas Gas Zonal Sales office in Fatullah had disconnected the gas supply line of the two buildings in the aforesaid areas for using five double burners and 15 single burners illegally.

Then, the company filed a case with the Fatullah police station against the two owners of the buildings.

According to the Bangladesh Gas Act 2010, consumption of natural gas illegally is punishable by three months to a year of jail term and subject to fines between Tk10,000 and Tk5 lakh.