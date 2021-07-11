2 held with Tk18 lakh robbed from bKash office in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two men along with Tk18 lakh of some Tk 46 lakh which was looted from a bKash distributor office in Cox's Bazar Chakaria upazila.

The arrestees are Md Saiful Islam, 31, resident of Brahmanpara in Chakaria and Md Kopil Uddin, 22, of Napura Rustomkata area under Banshkhali thana in Chattogram.

A team of RAB conducted a drive in Sikderpara area early Sunday and arrested the duo, said a press release of Rab-15.

A sack of Tk18 lakh was found buried in the compound of a house in the area.

If the other members of the gang involved in the incident are arrested, the rest of the money will be recovered, according to RAB Sources.

The arrested have been handed over to Pekua police station for further legal action, said Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi, senior assistant director (media) of RAB-15.

A gang of criminals looted Tk46.5 lakh from a bKash distribution office at Pekua Bazar breaking the lock on 7 July.

