Members of the Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have arrested two men with 30 gold bars, from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

The detainees are Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Security Guard Ebrahim Khalil and Kamal Uddin, a passenger returning from Saudi Arabia.

"The duo was held with 30 gold bars weighing 3.48kg," said APBn Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammad Ziaul Haque to The Business Standard.