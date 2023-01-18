2 held with 20 gold bars from Ctg

Police have arrested two men with 20 gold bars in Sitakunda of Chattogram, which were found hidden in their shoes.

They were arrested from the bus stand area of Sitakunda municipality on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Wednesday (18 January) morning.

The weight of the seized gold bars is about 2,500 gram, whose market value is approximately Tk1.20 crore.

The arrestees are Basu Pal, 35, son of Anwara's Sunil Pal, and Ratan Pal, 60, son of deceased Shashank Pal, resident of Banskhali Upazila.

Sitakunda police station Officer-in-Charge Tofail Ahmed told The Business Standard that a team of Sitakunda police station was on regular duty at the Sitakunda bus stand area on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

"Around 8:30 am in the morning, two men got out of a car and were walking in the area. Their movements seemed suspicious and so the policemen on duty searched them and seized 20 gold bars from under the soles of their boots," said Tofail Ahmed.

The OC further said that during the interrogation, the accused admitted themselves to be members of a gold smuggling ring.

A case has been filed against them under the Special Powers Act with the Sitakunda police station.