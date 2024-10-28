2 DU BCL leaders held for attacking students during movement

Two leaders of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of the Dhaka University unit were arrested from the capital city of Dhaka and Narsingdi district for attacking students during the anti-discrimination student movement at Shahbagh in Dhaka.

The arrestees were identified as BCL Shasunnahar Hall unit president Khadija Akter Urmi and Surjasen Hall unit organizing secretary Moazzem H Rakib Sarker.

Deputy Commissioner of media and public relations of the Detective Branch said they arrested Khadija from the city's Uttara area and Rakib from Narsingdi district this evening.

They were accused of attacking students during the movement at Shahbagh in a case filed with the Shahbagh Police Station

Both of them will be produced before the court tomorrow.