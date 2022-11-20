2 death row convict militants flee from police custody 

Two Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) members, who were awarded death penalty in blogger killings, escaped from police custody at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in the capital on Sunday.

Four cohorts of the convicts, accused in bloggers Dipon and Abhijit murder cases, used defence spray on policemen present there on guard and snatched them away from the court premises, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Md Faruq Hossain told The Business Standard.

The convicts are - Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, 24, hailing from Chhatak upazilas of Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique alias Sakib, 34, from Aditmari Upazila of Lalmonirhat.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:45pm when four accused were taken to Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dhaka in order to produce them before the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal.

"The escapade was facilitated by four people riding motorcycles who entered the court premises and sprayed on the face of the guarding officials before snatching the convicts from police custody."

The two escaped JMB men are accused in several cases including the murder cases of Jagriti Prakashani publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan and writer-blogger Abhijit Roy. Police even announced bounty rewards for them before their arrest.