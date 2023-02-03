2 construction workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Rajshahi

Two construction workers were beaten to death on suspicion of theft in the BISIC Industrial City of Rajshahi on Thursday (2 February).

The deceased are Rezaul Karim, 45, son of Samad of Sagunia village in Mandar; and Rakib, 35, of Chapainawabganj. They lived as tenants in the Basua Kadam Tala area of the city.

Police have arrested four people in this incident. The arrested are Abdullah, 38, son of Modern Food Company owner Abdul Malek, his father-in-law Masum Reza, 50, employee Imran, 21, and Moinuddin Rial, 19.

Boalia Zone Deputy Commissioner Arefin Jewel said that the deceased were doing construction work in a house adjacent to Abdullah's factory.

Rezaul and Rakib were accused of stealing some money and were brutally tortured. Their fingernails were removed.

After receiving information about the incident, the Boalia Police Station conducted a raid there at 9:30pm and sent the seriously injured Rezaul Karim and Rakib two to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital and arrested the four involved from the spot.

When Rezaul and Rakib were taken to the hospital, doctors declared them dead.

The bodies are kept in the hospital morgue.