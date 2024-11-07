2 Chinese nationals arrested at Dhaka airport on rape charge

Crime

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 01:11 am

Arrested Wang Chao Yang, 28, and Wang Zaofing, 45. Photo: Courtesy
Arrested Wang Chao Yang, 28, and Wang Zaofing, 45. Photo: Courtesy

Police arrested two Chinese nationals on rape charge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka while fleeing to China on Tuesday (5 November).

The arrested are Wang Chao Yang, 28, and Wang Zaofing, 45.

They were produced in Gazipur Metropolitan Magistrate Court yesterday (6 November). The court later sent the duo to jail, said Md Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Kashimpur Police Station.

According to police, three Chinese citizens - Wang Chao Yang, Wang Zaofing, and Yang Jing - were doing business from a rented house in Kashimpur area.

A 40-year-old woman from Kurgaon area of Ashulia lived in the flat next to that house. After divorcing her husband, the woman married Chinese citizen Wang Chao Yang in July, but on the night of 23 August, two others raped her with the help of Wang Chao.

On 27 August, the woman filed a rape case against her husband and two other Chinese nationals.
 
 

