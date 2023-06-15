2 children crushed under wheels in Gazipur

BSS
15 June, 2023, 08:20 pm
15 June, 2023, 08:20 pm

2 children crushed under wheels in Gazipur

Two separate road accidents in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur have left two children dead and six others injured.

The deceased were identified as Rahat, 8, and Mahiya, 9, residents of Mymensingh district.

Eight-year-old Rahat was crushed under the wheels of a covered van this morning while he was crossing the road along with his mother in Mawna Chowrasta. He was taken to Sreepur upazila Health Complex where the duty doctor declared him dead, Officer-in-Charge of Mawna Highway Thana Kangkon Kumar Biswas said.

Police detained the driver of the covered van.

Mahiya was crushed by an auto rickshaw at Tepirbarigram on Mawna-Bormi Road this morning when she was going to school. She died at the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

 

