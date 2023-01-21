2 bear cubs of endangered species rescued from Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 05:05 pm

2 bear cubs of endangered species rescued from Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 05:05 pm
2 bear cubs of endangered species rescued from Cox&#039;s Bazar

The Detective Branch of Cox's Bazar District Police has rescued two bear cubs of endangered species from Chakaria upazila of the district.

The cubs were rescued during a raid in Digar Pankhali area around 9:30pm Friday, Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police Mahfuzul Islam said at a press conference Saturday (21 January).

The cubs are approximately two months old and weigh over a kilogram each.

Police also arrested Deepak Das (32), a member of an international trafficking ring, who captured the cubs to smuggle abroad, the police officer added. 

Mahfuzul Islam said police conducted the operation on the basis of information obtained from traffickers arrested from different places of the country. 

A case has been filed with Chakaria Police Station under the relevant law in this incident, he added.

