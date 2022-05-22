2 arrested over attempted sexual harassment of 2 JU students in Savar shopping mall

Crime

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

2 arrested over attempted sexual harassment of 2 JU students in Savar shopping mall

The accused have been sent to court on Sunday morning

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 06:48 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Police have arrested two youths after the filing of a case on Saturday night over the attempted sexual harassment of two Jahangirnagar University (JU) students at a shopping mall in Savar.

The arrested are Md Shahin, 27, son of Mohammad Ali from Rajashan area in Savar, and Md Saiful Islam, 24, son of Gias Uddin of Deoga area in Savar.

Both are employees of a shop named Maestro, located on the 2nd floor of Savar New Market.

One of the victims, a journalism department student, told The Business Standard, "We went shopping at New Market around 8.30 pm on Friday. At one point, when we entered the shop Maestro, two employees deliberately lowered the shutters and tried to harass us sexually. We then started screaming. They opened the shutter when nearby people started gathering around hearing our scream."

There was no other buyer in the shop at that time, she added.

She said, "This kind of sexual harassment is by no means an isolated incident. We, the girls, are constantly facing such harassment in this society. The two of us were so traumatised since the incident that we did not know what to do immediately."

The student alleged that the market authorities tried to cover up the matter in a casual manner, although the matter was immediately reported to them.

"The market authorities just took our contact numbers and said that they would look into the matter," she said.

Returning to their university campus, the aggrieved students then made a post on social media mentioning the whole incident, which immediately went viral triggering widespread criticism.

Officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station Kazi Mainul Islam told TBS, "The two accused were arrested immediately after the filing of the case on Saturday night. The accused have been sent to court on Sunday morning."

The mobile phone of Md Mamun, general manager of Savar New Market, was found switched off when TBS tried to contact him.

Bangladesh / Top News

sexual harassment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

7h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

7h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

9h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

22h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

23h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature